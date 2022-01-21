Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 23,437 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 93,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after acquiring an additional 93,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

