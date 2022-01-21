PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,651,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.00 on Friday. PHI Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

