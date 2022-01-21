Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares traded down 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.49. 3,260,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 65,515,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIG. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

