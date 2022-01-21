Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. 286,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,109,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

