Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $200.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.01. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $117.19 and a 12-month high of $224.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

