Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,095.0 days.
NPEGF opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.85.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.