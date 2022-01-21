Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.74

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 14758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

LTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.