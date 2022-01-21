Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 38,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

