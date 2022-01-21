W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 141.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 58.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

