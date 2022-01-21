Pi Financial Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to Neutral

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0860903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

