Pi Financial Downgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) to Neutral

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.
Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
