Zacks Investment Research Downgrades thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

