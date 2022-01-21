Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 179,704 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 179,704 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $31,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $177.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

