Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Ceconomy stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTTRY shares. Baader Bank downgraded Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

