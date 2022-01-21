Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after buying an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

