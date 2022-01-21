Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $1,154,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,646 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

