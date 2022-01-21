Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watsco were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Watsco by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Watsco by 14,702.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 172,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $22,953,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

WSO stock opened at $285.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.13 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

