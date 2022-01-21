Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,735 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

