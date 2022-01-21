King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 615 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $452.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

