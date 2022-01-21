HAP Trading LLC Buys New Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 47.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 497,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LFC opened at $9.13 on Friday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

