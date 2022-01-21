Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 160,247 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

