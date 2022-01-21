AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

