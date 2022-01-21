King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

LWLG stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $888.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $1,224,529.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $362,799.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,966. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

