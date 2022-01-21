$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.77. Humana reported earnings of ($2.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.24 to $24.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $383.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

