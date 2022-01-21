Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ozon Holdings PLC operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products. It offers products which include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children’s goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food and car parts. Ozon Holdings PLC is based in Nicosia, Cyprus. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ozon has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ozon will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ozon by 16.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Ozon by 59.9% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,397,000 after acquiring an additional 822,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 41.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 584,404 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

