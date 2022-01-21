Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,491 shares of company stock worth $12,993,749. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 452,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 108,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.