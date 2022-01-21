Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 114.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 325,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 173,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

