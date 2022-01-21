Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

