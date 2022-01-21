Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.