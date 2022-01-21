Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA grew its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

