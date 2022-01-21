Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Argo Group International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

