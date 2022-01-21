National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 434,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,525,000 after buying an additional 400,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

