Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 780 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($10.92) to GBX 780 ($10.64) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.73) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.39) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.37) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 810 ($11.05) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.75) to GBX 832 ($11.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 810.80 ($11.06).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 670.20 ($9.14) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 713.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 697.94. The firm has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 618.53 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.14).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($68,257.87).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

