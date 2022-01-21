Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.44) price target on the stock.
LON SHG opened at GBX 8.70 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £91.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Shanta Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.22.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
