Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

LON SHG opened at GBX 8.70 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £91.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Shanta Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.22.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.