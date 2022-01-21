Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Allstate (LON:ALL)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allstate (LON:ALL) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 46 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALL. reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at GBX 35.15 ($0.48) on Thursday. Allstate has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 37 ($0.50). The stock has a market cap of £201.67 million and a P/E ratio of -59.00.

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.