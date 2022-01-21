Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $128.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $130.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 21.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Chevron by 41.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 41.6% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

