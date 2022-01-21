New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $11.62 on Thursday. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New York City REIT will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New York City REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York City REIT by 60.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

