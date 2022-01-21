Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) VP Sells $21,239.15 in Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) VP Anton Feingold sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $21,239.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.32 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $673.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

