Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 99,102 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,102 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 440.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Manitowoc by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

MTW opened at $17.71 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $620.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

