Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.90.

Shares of PODD opened at $232.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.27 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

