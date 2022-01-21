Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $245.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.53. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.20.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

