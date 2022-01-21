Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 21,796 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $78.99 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

