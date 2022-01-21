Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,416 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 21,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $200.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.33 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

