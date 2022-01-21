Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $3.14. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day moving average of $224.14. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

