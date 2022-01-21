Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

