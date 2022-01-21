Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 662.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

