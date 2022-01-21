Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $2.48. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $286.98 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

