Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,432 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYI opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

