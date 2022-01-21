Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Holdings Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after buying an additional 60,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,204,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,936,000 after buying an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 279,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 238,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $13.91 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $774.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

