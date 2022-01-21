Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Declines By 26.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $55.25 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

