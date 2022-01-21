Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Shares in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 225,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,964,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,261,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Blend Labs stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $55,427 in the last ninety days.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.